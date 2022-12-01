Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

