Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.01). 1,285,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,217,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.57.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

