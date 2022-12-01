Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $30.30 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

