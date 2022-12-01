Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. PetIQ comprises about 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 3.76% of PetIQ worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 6.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PetIQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 663,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in PetIQ by 13.2% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

PetIQ Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

PetIQ Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

