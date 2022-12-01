Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 3.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $299.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.