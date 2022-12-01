Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 27,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 282,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Missfresh Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Missfresh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Fortune Ltd purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Missfresh by 978.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

