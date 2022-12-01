Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $29,955.87 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $20,706.49.
- On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $16,020.51.
Mitek Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MITK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $457.08 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
