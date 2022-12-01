Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $29,955.87 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $20,706.49.

On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $16,020.51.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $457.08 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.