Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $32,333.49 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $17.92.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
