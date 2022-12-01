Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $32,333.49 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

