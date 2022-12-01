MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 306,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.42. 51,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.32.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.