MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,243 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $181.62. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $177.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.