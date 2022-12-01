MKT Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 135,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,183. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.