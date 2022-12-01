MKT Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.91. 17,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,038. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average is $232.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

