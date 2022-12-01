MKT Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.91.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

