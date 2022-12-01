MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.74 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $77.74 million and $7.56 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,684,106 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

