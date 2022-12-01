Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $176.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,377 shares of company stock valued at $81,122,663. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

