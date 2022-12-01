Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 142,134 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.38% of WPP worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WPP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in WPP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WPP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 106,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 1,210 ($14.48) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($10.95) to GBX 864 ($10.34) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $875.50.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

