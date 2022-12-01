Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.22. 33,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,822. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.