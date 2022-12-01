Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

