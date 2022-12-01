Montag & Caldwell LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

