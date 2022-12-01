Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 15,227 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 3.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

MNST traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $102.26. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,935. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

