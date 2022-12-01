Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 170,823 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170,823 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,014. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

