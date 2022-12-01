Morgan Stanley Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Underweight

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.