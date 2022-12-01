Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $208,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

