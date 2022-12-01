Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.84

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.84 and last traded at $274.66, with a volume of 2014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,167 shares of company stock worth $37,563,224. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

