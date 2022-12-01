MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $511.58. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.26. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $649.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

