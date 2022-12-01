Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $11.28. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Group (MLLGF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.