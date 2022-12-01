Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $234,450.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 336,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,779. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $969.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.