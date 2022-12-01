National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NA. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.00.

NA traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 494,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.60. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

