Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $2,995.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00119803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00223738 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060968 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,963,034 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

