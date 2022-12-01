Nblh (NBLH) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. Nblh has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $31,470.91 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nblh has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00504947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.86 or 0.30713271 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00061003 USD and is up 56.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,930.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.