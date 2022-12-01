nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.59 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.55.

nCino Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,896,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. nCino has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $63.00.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 42.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

