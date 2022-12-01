NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $104.52 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $104.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00010020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,532,428 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 832,532,428 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.73525886 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $117,383,256.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

