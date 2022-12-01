NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
NASDAQ NGMS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
