NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 493,005 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 360,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

