NetApp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,491. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

