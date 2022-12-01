NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.72 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

