NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $13.09 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.