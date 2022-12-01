NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $78.42 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.