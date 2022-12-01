NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of USMC stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $44.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.