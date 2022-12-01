NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $118.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

