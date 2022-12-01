NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 2,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,702 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBML opened at $25.42 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.