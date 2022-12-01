NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 8,321 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $172.82 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

