NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 255.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $182.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.