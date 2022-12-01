NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,114.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

