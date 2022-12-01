NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

D opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.