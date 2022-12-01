NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $375.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

