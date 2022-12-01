NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.