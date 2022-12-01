NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

