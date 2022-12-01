NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.