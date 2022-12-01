NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $347.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.38 and its 200 day moving average is $341.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.