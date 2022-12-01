NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 337,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

